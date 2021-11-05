BlackRock Inc. Sells 421,200 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 421,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Lakeland Industries worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

