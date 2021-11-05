BlackRock Inc. Sells 751,044 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

