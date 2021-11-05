BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 255

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

