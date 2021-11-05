BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $15.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

