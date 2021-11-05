Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

