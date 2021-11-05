Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.