BLink Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $185,393.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00247591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,005 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

