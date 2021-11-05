Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 294.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

