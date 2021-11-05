Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 294.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

