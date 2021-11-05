Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Down 3.3%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 11,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.