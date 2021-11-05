Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 5,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 193,447 shares.The stock last traded at $17.30 and had previously closed at $17.26.

The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Blucora by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $863.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

