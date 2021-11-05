Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

BVH stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.02. 113,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,281. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $593.95 million, a PE ratio of 142.21 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

