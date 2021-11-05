BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Up 9.3% on Analyst Upgrade

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares shot up 9.3% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $104.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlueLinx traded as high as $67.51 and last traded at $67.18. 9,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 157,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.
Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday.
In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $634.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 175.30%.
BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
