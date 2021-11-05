BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$65.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.88.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.32 and a 1-year high of C$54.85. The firm has a market cap of C$64.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

