BMO Capital Markets Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $50.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

ON opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

