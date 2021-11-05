BMO Capital Markets Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $72.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. 117,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,457. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

