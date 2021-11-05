Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Up 20.6% in October

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $1,339,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
