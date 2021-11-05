Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Up 20.6% in October

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $1,339,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

