boohoo group (LON:BOO) Upgraded to Buy by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 193.20 ($2.52) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

