Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2,604.65 and last traded at $2,604.65, with a volume of 20535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,453.83.

The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,597.45.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,400.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,306.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 242.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.