Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.68. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

