Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000.

NASDAQ:THCPU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

