Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amdocs by 84.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 40.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 463,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 134,446 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $717,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,940,000 after acquiring an additional 122,864 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Amdocs by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

