BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

