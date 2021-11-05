BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.
BorgWarner stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34.
BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.