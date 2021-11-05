Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 449,928 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,010,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,928 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up 5.4% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $74,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

HYT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,940. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

