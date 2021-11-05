Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,046,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Global Partners by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Global Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

GLP traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.