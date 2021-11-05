Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,464 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDP stock remained flat at $$27.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,657. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

