Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $2,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,617. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

