BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
BRSD opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.68. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
