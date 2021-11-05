Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WNC opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 72.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 220,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

