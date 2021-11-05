BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.98. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,266,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,040,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,665,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

