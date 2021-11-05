BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $250,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.