Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 918,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,255,000 after buying an additional 43,407 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

GLOB opened at $336.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.02 and a 200-day moving average of $258.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.22 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $339.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

