Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $7.28 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

