Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 35.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

PCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

