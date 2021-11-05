Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 202,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.