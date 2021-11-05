Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Security National Financial worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.

Security National Financial Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.