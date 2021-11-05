Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Navigator worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $1,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 809.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Navigator alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NVGS stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $462.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.