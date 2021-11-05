Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $52.62, but opened at $56.05. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 4,794 shares.

The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.56.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

