British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,520 ($32.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

BATS opened at GBX 2,512.50 ($32.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,626.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,711.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,473.50 ($32.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

