Britt J. Vitalone Sells 1,095 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCK opened at $223.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $167.86 and a 12 month high of $225.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

