Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($16.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($45.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 3,161,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

