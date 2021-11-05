Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce $52.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.23 million and the highest is $52.59 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $199.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 379,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.