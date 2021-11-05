Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,887. The company has a market capitalization of $784.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $18,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

