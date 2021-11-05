Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $466,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,199 shares of company stock valued at $33,533,818. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 60.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 146.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

