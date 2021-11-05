Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report sales of $34.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $137.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $837.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.