Brokerages Expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce -$1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

ALLK stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. 230,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,593. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.