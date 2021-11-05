Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post $77.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.60 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 307,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

