Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

