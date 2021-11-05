Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $646.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.