Brokerages Expect Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s earnings. Viemed Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viemed Healthcare.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,186 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 147,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 705,034 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMD stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

